What Jefferies says on Indian banks exposure to Adani Group2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:04 AM IST
- We watch for progress, but see low risks for banks, said Jefferies
Indian banks' exposure to the Adani Group is within manageable limits, said global brokerage Jefferies, as the group fend off an attack from well-known US short-seller Hindenburg Research said it held short positions in the Indian conglomerate, accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt that sent the Group stocks to crash for the second straight session.
