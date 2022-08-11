Samples from multiple sites (lesion fluid, lesion roof and lesion base) of both the cases were collected on the ninth post-onset day of illness i.e., July 13, 2022, and July 16, 2022, respectively. Further, they were referred to the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for emerging and re-emerging diseases, ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune, India for the MPXV diagnosis.