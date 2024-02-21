‘What kind of Ram Rajya is this’ Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi in Kanpur, says 90% of population not getting jobs
Accusing discrimination against Dalits and other backward classes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ram Rajya, former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Centre has failed to generate enough employment opportunities for the downtrodden constituting "90 per cent of the population," in the country, news agency PTI reported.