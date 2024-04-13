What led Bournvita to lose its health drink tag? All you need to know
Cadbury's Bournvita controversy resurfaces as Ministry of Commerce advises e-commerce platforms to remove drinks like Bournvita from 'health drink' category following NCPCR's inquiry and lack of definition under FSS Act 2006.
A year after facing controversy over the branding of its product ‘BournVita’ as healthy and beneficial for child growth, Mondelez-owned Cadbury, has again landed in soup after the Ministry of Commerce issued an advisory. In its letter to e-commerce websites, the Ministry asked them to remove beverages like Bournvita from the ‘health drink’ category.