A minor altercation among some young boys led to the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in which 12 people "unfortunately" died, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

Talking to PTI, he said the incident was very unfortunate, and police and other officials responded to the situation in no time.

Preliminary information from the scene suggests there was an altercation among some young boys, and within seconds, there was a stampede situation, Singh said.

"Police and officials from the civil administration were quick to respond, and the order within the crowd was immediately restored, but by that time, the damage had been done," he said.

"Immediately the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals," the police chief said, adding that 15 people were injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede that took place early this morning at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, in which at least 12 people were killed and several others injured.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured.

The Shrine board also announced that the cost of all the treatment will be borne by them.

"For the information of the devotees, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has established a dedicated helpline, which can be approached at Phone No. 01991234804 and 01991234053. The helplines established by the District Administration are, PCR Katra 01991-232010/ 9419145182, PCR Reasi 01991245076/ 9622856295; DC Reasi Control Room 01991-245763/ 9419839557," it added.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died and ₹2 lakh for the injured.

The cave shrine is situated at an altitude of 5,200 feet in the Reasi district and generally attracts close to a million devotees every year.

