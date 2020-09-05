Figures for each country could be higher as 95 MPs simply said they were “widely travelled", while 15 mentioned regions such as “Europe" and “Arab countries". Among continents, Asian countries have been visited the most, with at least 601 visits among 290 MPs. South America is the least visited. Europe is also a major destination, with 382 mentions. Of those who named the countries they have been to, BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy is the most travelled (66 countries), followed by Manish Tewari of the Congress (29). This excludes many other MPs who simply wrote “widely travelled". Some MPs described their tours as official visits as part of delegations.