MUMBAI : A key indicator of an economy’s long-run debt sustainability is the differential between interest paid on government debt and the economy’s nominal growth rate. When the cost of raising debt is lower than the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate, public debt comes with low fiscal costs. In such a situation, the debt-to-GDP ratio of the economy declines as debts are rolled over.

In an International Monetary Fund (IMF) study, authors Paolo Mauro and Jing Zhou gather evidence on the gap between interest and growth rates for 24 advanced economies and 31 emerging economies over the last two centuries. The study examines the frequency of negative differentials and whether they are higher just before sovereign defaults.

The study arrives at five key conclusions. One, occurrence of long periods of negative differentials is historically common for both advanced and emerging economies. The differential for advanced economies on average is a negative 2.5%, while that for emerging is negative 6.5%. Two, pre-liberalization years and years of crisis are in general associated with lower differentials.

Thus, the differentials for the two sets of economies diverge in periods such as the 1973 oil shock and mid-1990s liberalisation. Three, when the differentials are low, governments typically adopt an expansionary fiscal policy and primary deficits increase to a limited extent.

Four, average interest rates are inadequate to predict a sovereign default and marginal rates, or new borrowings, are better at predicting it. Finally, new government borrowings typically see a spike a few months before default. Since the global financial crisis, government indebtedness across the world has been on the rise. Low interest-growth rate differentials should be worrying only to the extent that governments keep on borrowing, the authors conclude.

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.