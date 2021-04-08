What Maharashtra has missed in its fight against covid-19

More worryingly, the death rate is rising, though at 0.55%, it is significantly lower than the worst phase of 2020. In the week to 8 April, the increase in deaths was 1.9%, which is nearly double the week before. Over the past two weeks, 18 states have recorded more deaths. The big concern remains Maharashtra, where the death rate has more than doubled in 18 of 35 districts. 30% of deaths are from four districts: Nagpur, Thane, Nanded and Mumbai.