Home >News >India >What major change Marico chairman sees in post-Covid world

What major change Marico chairman sees in post-Covid world

Harsh Mariwala is founder of Marico Innovation Foundation and chairman of Marico Ltd
1 min read . 02:45 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal

  • According to a US-based payment systems company ACI Worldwide, digital payments in India set to account for 71.7% of the total volume by 2025
  Mariwala projected that in the post-Covid world, there would be rapid adoption of digital payment

The continued presence of the Covid-19 pandemic has fuelled the proliferation of digital modes of payments across the globe. Several small businesses also adopted digital technologies to overcome the revenue losses amid the pandemic.

Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico Ltd and founder of Marico Innovation Foundation said several businesses were forced into transitioning to e-commerce last year. Mariwala projected that in the post-Covid world, there would be rapid adoption of digital payment.

"So many businesses were forced into transitioning to e-commerce last year. One of the many changes I foresee in the post-covid world is the rapid adoption of digital payments. Have you found yourself using lesser cash since last year," the Indian entrepreneur said in a tweet on Sunday.

According to a US-based payment systems company ACI Worldwide, digital payments in India set to account for 71.7% of the total volume by 2025.

The report had added that in 2020, the transaction volume share in India stood at 15.6% and 22.9% for instant payments and other electronic payments, respectively.

Further, Mariwala noted that during the first wave of the Covid pandemic, the manufacturing sector witnessed a major setback. However, the same sector pulled up in the second wave. Therefore he suggested that India must learn to combat the other impact of a possible third wave.

"During the 1st wave, manufacturing had come to a standstill. That did not happen in the 2nd wave. However, as different states went into lockdowns at different times, we saw some supply chain disruptions. We must use these learnings to combat the impact of a possible third wave," Mariwala added.

