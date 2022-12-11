What may precipitate heart attacks in young people? Hear from experts here

What may precipitate heart attacks in young people? Hear from experts here2 min read . 05:56 PM IST
- Here are some widely held misconceptions about heart attacks and cardiac arrests and the need to address them.
In recent times, there has been a rise in instances of young people 'collapsing' from heart attacks. Also, 'unaccustomed exercise' or 'over exercise' could precipitate heart attacks in the young, say eminent cardiologists.
Especially between 25 and 50 years of age -- including several celebrities like Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, singer KK and the recent case of comedian Raju Srivastava -- show a surge in cases of heart attacks.
Here are some widely held misconceptions about heart attacks and cardiac arrests and the need to address them.
What is going on biologically?
"Heart attacks happen due to sudden blockages in arteries that supply blood and nutrition to the heart," news agency PTI quoted AIIMS's Department of Cardiology professor Dr Nitish Naik as saying.
"There is fat plaque build-up in the artery. It ruptures and enters the blood vessel, forming a clot and suddenly choking it," explains Fortis Hospital Noida's Dr Ajay Kaul.
What causes this to happen?
"People who smoke, have a sedentary lifestyle, are morbidly obese, have poorly controlled blood pressure or diabetes or have high cholesterol levels are prone to develop such conditions," says Naik.
Undertaking strenuous activity at the gym may also be the cause. "Unaccustomed exercise can precipitate a cardiac arrest, therefore, untrained exercise should not be done," Pan Max - Cardiac Sciences's principal director Dr Viveka Kumar.
Is COVID-19 causing heart attacks?
"Statistically speaking, in young people, 15-18 per cent of the cases," says Viveka Kumar.
"It is true that Covid has caused a lot of problems. Covid leads to blood clotting. Covid leads to heart and lung problems and cardio vascular diseases," says Kaul.
How can one know if COVID-19, over-exercise are the culprit causing heart problems?
"Evaluation. Go to a doctor, and they will tell you whether Covid was limited only to your lungs or not," says Kaul.
In the fight against Covid, vaccines have been instrumental. However, Covid vaccines have also been known to cause some heart attacks. How worried should we be about this being the case? "Benefits far outweigh the risks. Vaccination has a lot of other problems. Yes, it has. But the numbers are so small, that you need to ignore them. Secondly, it is Covid that can lead to heart problems more," says Kaul.
What does getting a cardiac evaluation entail?
"We look at everything. We ask patients about their family history. We tell them to get their cholesterol checked, their sugar tested, to take precautions and step-up their exercise regime, if need be," says Kaul.
Among the gym-goers, intake of protein supplements has steeped and doctors generally seemed to be against this trend.
Apart from this, cardiologists suggest to good care of health, not eating junk food, eat chapaties and vegetables cooked at home.
With PTI inputs.
