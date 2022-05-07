What might get an excited Anand Mahindra ‘fired’? Find out here

What might get an excited Anand Mahindra ‘fired’? Find out here2 min read . 06:10 PM IST
- ‘If I tell you, I’ll be fired’ wrote Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Twitter in response to a query posted by a Twitter user. Here's why
"If I tell you, I’ll be fired" wrote Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Twitter in response to a query posted by a Twitter user.
What could possibly get this billionaire businessman fired from the Mahindra Group?
Read below to find out.
The new Mahindra Scorpio 2022 is slated to release this year. The second-generation Mahindra Scorpio will be the next big launch from the home-grown automaker in the country.
However, a launch date has not yet been set officially by the carmaker. Pointing the same, a Twitter user had asked Anand Mahindra, “Sir please tell me on which date the Scorpio is going to launch because we are waiting for it."
To this the Mahindra Group chairman replied, “Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired… But I can say this much..I’m as excited as you are…"
Expressing his feelings about the much awaited launch of the Indian automaker's popular SUV's 2022 version, Mahindra attested that “I’m as excited as you are".
See Mahindra's Tweet below
It is estimated that the automaker, which has been testing the new 2022 Mahindra Scropio from the past one year, will make comprehensive changes to its exterior and interior. Though, the major update will come in the form of more powerful and refined engines.
Notably it has been understood that the Mahindra Scorpio will be offered with a factory-fitted sunroof for the very first time.
Similar to the XUV700, the second-generation Scorpio will get a flat-bottom steering along with the vehicle telematics, electrically adjustable front seats, roof-mounted speakers, a reverse camera, rear disc brakes and multiple airbags. Sitting on a new platform, the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will feature a newly-designed grille, twin-pod headlamps with LED DRLs, updated bumpers and new LED taillamps.
Also the SUV will be made available with 6 and 7-seats configurations. Interestingly, the third row seats will be forward facing instead of the side facing jump units.
