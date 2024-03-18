What Modi Has Figured Out That Trump Never Has
India’s prime minister remains so popular in part because he’s spending less time on riling up his base than co-opting other parts of the electorate.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Excitement and uncertainty used to accompany general elections in India. Polls swung back and forth, coalitions formed and reformed, analysts dissected policy platforms and assessed the prospects of hundreds of individual candidates. Today, with India embarked on its 18th general election campaign, there is no electricity in the air. It is hard to find anyone who believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lose his bid for a third term in office.