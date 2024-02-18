How to develop bike-taxis (beyond issuing clarifications)

Why could bike-taxis be significant?

Bike-taxis offer a cost-effective mode of transportation, particularly for lower and middle-income groups. With fares of ₹8-10 per km, they compete well with traditional auto-rickshaws, catering to first- and last-mile connectivity needs. Their affordability and accessibility make them useful for urban mobility, especially in congested areas where other modes of transport may be scarce. They’ve so far found most popularity in Tier II and III towns and cities. But a Localcircles survey said 44% of Delhi residents and/or their family or staff had used a bike taxi at least once in 2022-23.