Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan share an age-old connection. The same was revealed when Bikhchandani shared his school's character certificate.

Recently, Bikhchandani shared the character certificate from St. Coloma's School in New Delhi issued in 1981 on Twitter. In the certificate, it was mentioned that he was "punctual in attendance and diligent in studies".

The entrepreneur captioned it as “a guarded character certificate - To the best of my knowledge…"

A guarded character certificate - To the best of my knowledge… pic.twitter.com/DM0ZWb8kFc — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) June 4, 2022

But when one of his followers asked him -why the certificate had his participation in events such as debate, elocution and dramatics struck out, the Naukri.com founder said, "This was a cyclostyled character certificate meant for everyone. They filled out the relevant details by hand and scratched out the stuff that you did not do."

"We were fortunate the form did not say “bears/does not bear". A great school. A wonderful education. Forever grateful," he said on a light note.

Further praising his school, the entrepreneur said, SCS had very high standard in debating, quizzing and dramatics. And also mentioned that one of the greatest actors of our country - Shah Rukh Khan - studied in the same school.

At SCS debating, quizzing and dramatics were of a very high standard. The number of quiz contests and debating competitions won were legion. I didn’t make the cut. And four years after I graduated the school sent out into the world one of India’s greatest actors @iamsrk — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) June 4, 2022

The tweet had mixed reactions, with many followers questioning why even school students need character certification.