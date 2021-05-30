Nitika Kaul, wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who sacrificed his life in the Pulwama attack in 2019, joined the Indian Army on Saturday. Soon after Nitika passed out of the Officers Training Academy, the PRO Udhampur of Ministry of Defence shared a video of the occasion, saying: "Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, made the Supreme Sacrifice at Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons Indian Army uniform; paying him a befitting tribute. A proud moment for her as Lt Gen Y K Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC himself pips the Stars on her shoulders!"

After joining the Army, Nitika made a brief speech which was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. "The journey has been marvelous. And I believe my journey has just started. Last 11 months have made me learn so many things in my life. I want to thank everyone who has kept faith in me. Please have faith in yourself. There is absolutely nothing that can stop you from achieving what you have aimed for. Just have faith. Jai Hind! Be safe!" she said in the video.

The video went viral on social media, where many personalities commented on Nitika's inspiring journey. Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said: "Not actors or cricketers! This woman right here is the real HERO. That’s why India is called Motherland not Fatherland! Jai Hind Flag of India #Nikitakaul"

Union Minister Smriti Irani said: "Lt. @NitikaKaul, you're an embodiment of dedication, determination and devotion of India’s Nari Shakti. Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal would be smiling today with joy and pride seeing Stars on your shoulder. My best wishes to you in all your endeavours."

Resident of Dehradun, Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal was among four Army men who were killed in the encounter with JeM terrorists in Pulwama district in 2019.

Six months after the death of her husband Major Vibhuti, Nitika cleared the Short Service Commission (SSC) exam and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview and was commissioned at Officers Training Academy (OTA) at Chennai for her training.

Speaking to ANI, Nitika had urged every Indian not to sympathise but stay strong and united. "I will request everyone not to sympathise rather be very strong because this man (VS Dhoundiyal) holds a position very larger than any of us standing here. Let us salute this man. Jai Hind," Kaul had said.

