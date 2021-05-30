What Nitika Kaul, wife of Pulwama martyr, said after joining Indian Army

After joining the Army, Nitika made a brief speech which was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. "The journey has been marvelous. And I believe my journey has just started. Last 11 months have made me learn so many things in my life. I want to thank everyone who has kept faith in me. Please have faith in yourself. There is absolutely nothing that can stop you from achieving what you have aimed for. Just have faith. Jai Hind! Be safe!" she said in the video.