What Nizammuddin Basti can teach India about fighting covid-19

In the locality, it’s come to be known as “WhatsApp radio", and the voices of the aapas, who have cultivated deep ties over the years, carry weight in the community. “The broadcast is spoken by women from our basti. We trust them and follow everything they say," says Sahil’s mother Asma, 45. The aapas’ words help them sift through the flood of misinformation and rumour on social media and elsewhere. “Listening to the WhatsApp radio is the highlight of our day. We sit together and listen; they tell us what we need to know," says Asma.