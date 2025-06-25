‘What on earth is this?’ Woman washes eyes with her own urine; Liver Doc says 'This is not normal. If you are trying...'

Pune-based Nupur Pittie has sparked a debate on social media for using her own urine for eye care.

She recently shared a video on Instagram, which showed her strange therapy -- washing her eyes with her own urine.

The video carries a caption: "Urine Eye Wash- Nature’s Own Medicine."

In the video, Nupur explains how she uses her own fresh midstream morning urine as a natural medicine for her eyes.

In a post on Instagram, Nupur Pittie wrote: “Yesterday we explored the cooling power of Triphala eye wash. But if you’re open-minded (and a little curious), this one takes healing a step deeper.”

“Fresh morning midstream urine — yes, your own body’s creation — has been used for centuries in natural healing as a powerful anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and detoxifying agent,” she added.

She also claimed that washing eyes with own urine helps with redness, dryness, and irritation.

Nupur said: “Used as a gentle eye rinse, it can help reduce: Redness, Dryness, Irritation. And even support long-term clarity.”

“Always use clean hands, fresh midstream, and full awareness. Your body knows how to heal itself — sometimes, you just need to get out of the way.”

The video, since posted on Tuesday, went viral and garnered more than 1.5 lakh views on Instagram.

Social media reactions to Nupur Pittie’s video Sharing the video on X, Hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips (TheLiverDoc) said: "Please don't put your urine inside your eyes. Urine is not sterile."

He also criticised the trend and called it "depressing and terrifying".

The Liver Doc also commented on Nupur’s Instagram post, saying “You need help woman. This is not normal. If you are trying to ride the social media ‘following and like wave’, this is not the way. Get help.”

An Instagram user commented: “God forbid what did i just witnessed.”

A second user wrote: “Urine is a waste excreted by your body, which can contain bacteria, which could be acidic .. and u choose to clean your eye with that ?”

A user asked: “What on earth is this??”