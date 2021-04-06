What OPEC's decision to increase crude production means for India

Domestic price of petrol and diesel is high at the moment and not reflective of the global crude oil prices. Going forward a significant amount of volatility is expected in the price of crude oil and keeping that in mind, unless the government does not cut taxes levied on petrol and diesel, prices of the auto fuel are expected to remain stable at the current level. As per the latest available data on price build of petrol and diesel, the government collects around 163% taxes, (excise duty and VAT) on the base price of petrol and 126% in the case of diesel (as on April 1 2021). Taxes now make up around 59% of the retail price of petrol, 54% of the retail price of diesel (as on 1 April 2021).