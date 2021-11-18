Underlining the impact of the Digital Age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said "we are in a time of change" that happens once in an era, where technology and data are becoming new weapons.

He further said that it is important that all democratic nations work together to ensure that cryptocurrency doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

“ Take crypto-currency or bitcoin for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youth," said PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that the world has ushered in a new era of opportunities for progress and prosperity.

"But we also face new risks and new forms of conflict across diverse threats, from sea-bed to cyber to space. Technology has already become a major instrument of global competition and key to shaping the future international order," he said.

PM Modi's address was preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The Sydney Dialogue is being held between November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute

