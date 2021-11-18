What PM Modi said on cryptocurrency at Sydney Dialogue

What PM Modi said on cryptocurrency at Sydney Dialogue1 min read . 09:49 AM IST
PM Modi said that it is important that all democratic nations work together to ensure that cryptocurrency doesn't end up in the wrong hands
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi said that it is important that all democratic nations work together to ensure that cryptocurrency doesn't end up in the wrong hands
Underlining the impact of the Digital Age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said "we are in a time of change" that happens once in an era, where technology and data are becoming new weapons.
Underlining the impact of the Digital Age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said "we are in a time of change" that happens once in an era, where technology and data are becoming new weapons.
He further said that it is important that all democratic nations work together to ensure that cryptocurrency doesn't end up in the wrong hands.
He further said that it is important that all democratic nations work together to ensure that cryptocurrency doesn't end up in the wrong hands.
“ Take crypto-currency or bitcoin for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youth," said PM Modi
“ Take crypto-currency or bitcoin for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youth," said PM Modi
The Prime Minister said that the world has ushered in a new era of opportunities for progress and prosperity.
The Prime Minister said that the world has ushered in a new era of opportunities for progress and prosperity.
"But we also face new risks and new forms of conflict across diverse threats, from sea-bed to cyber to space. Technology has already become a major instrument of global competition and key to shaping the future international order," he said.
"But we also face new risks and new forms of conflict across diverse threats, from sea-bed to cyber to space. Technology has already become a major instrument of global competition and key to shaping the future international order," he said.
PM Modi's address was preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
PM Modi's address was preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
The Sydney Dialogue is being held between November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute
The Sydney Dialogue is being held between November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!