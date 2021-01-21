What PM Modi said on statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

What PM Modi said on statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 09:45 AM IST
PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on their statehood day and offered his best wishes to them.
"Statehood day greetings to the people of Manipur, India is proud of its contribution to national development," he tweeted.
Vaccine Maitri Day 2: Neighbours thanks India for Covishield1 min read . 11:14 AM IST
Yellen makes case for sweeping stimulus package in face of GOP skepticism5 min read . 11:00 AM IST
Republic Day traffic advisory 2021: Details on road diversions in Delhi, Noida1 min read . 10:59 AM IST
Twitter locks account of Chinese embassy in US over post on Uighur women2 min read . 11:05 AM IST
Modi wished the state the very best in its journey towards progress.
"Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue," he said in another tweet.
Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K
Extending his greetings to people of Meghalaya, the prime minister said the state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood.
"Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come," he added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.