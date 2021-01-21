Subscribe
Home >News >India >What PM Modi said on statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What PM Modi said on statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Staff Writer

PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on their statehood day and offered his best wishes to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on their statehood day and offered his best wishes to them.

"Statehood day greetings to the people of Manipur, India is proud of its contribution to national development," he tweeted.

"Statehood day greetings to the people of Manipur, India is proud of its contribution to national development," he tweeted.

Modi wished the state the very best in its journey towards progress.

"Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue," he said in another tweet.

Extending his greetings to people of Meghalaya, the prime minister said the state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood.

"Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come," he added.

