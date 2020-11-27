What Q2 GDP data will tell

The second quarter GDP figures expected later today will have cues to the trajectory India’s economy will take after a devastating contraction in the first three months of the fiscal. Recent estimates vary between an optimistic 6% contraction to a small double digit contraction with a positive bias. Will the scars heal quickly?

Farm sector

Agriculture was the only silver lining in the overall gloom of the 23.9% contraction in GDP seen in the first three months of the fiscal as the rural economy remained relatively insulated from the pandemic’s impact. After a good monsoon and extra fertilizer subsidy allocation of Rs65,000 crore for the current fiscal over and above the Rs71,309 crore initially projected, the growth in the farm sector in the July-September period will be of key interest to policymakers. Farm sector output had grown 3.4% in the first quarter. A surge of coronavirus cases in rural areas affecting economic activities has been a concern for many experts.

Services

This is the most affected segment of the industry, which is still proving to be a drag on overall growth. Trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting, a key segment of the services industry, had seen a 47% contraction in gross value addition (GVA) in the first quarter as mobility restrictions and loss of confidence took a toll in the tourism industry. With many of the lockdown restrictions lifted, it remains to be seen how this sector has done in the second quarter. Experts said that dealing with the current surge in coronavirus infections in many parts of the country, including Delhi, will decide how the economy will do in coming months.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing has shown a remarkable bounce back from the blow suffered in the first quarter when gross value addition contracted by 39.3%, recent factory output data indicate. The average contraction in industrial output in the second quarter stood at 5.9% compared with the 35.7% average contraction seen in the April to June period. Capital goods production, which signals investment activity, too, reduced the level of average contraction in the July-September period to 13.6% from the 65.34% seen in the preceding three months. Output of consumer durables such as cars and household appliances, too, have also shown improvement, with production finally entering positive zone in September since June 2019.

Public spending

The government reprioritized its spending to offer humanitarian aid, create rural jobs and is currently pushing infrastructure creation. Government final consumption expenditure had seen a 16% jump in the April-June period from a year ago. Second quarter figures would show if this has been sustained.

Analysts believe it may be too early to assess how the economy may emerge at the end of the year given the uncertainty around the pandemic. “Future prognosis will depend on two things—the shape of the recovery from covid infections and how fast the vaccine is rolled out. Trends show Covid cases in India peaked in September. With Unlock 5.0 and festival season till December end, the chances of possible second wave will increase," SBI said in a research note last week.

