What Q2 GDP data will tell

This is the most affected segment of the industry, which is still proving to be a drag on overall growth. Trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting, a key segment of the services industry, had seen a 47% contraction in gross value addition (GVA) in the first quarter as mobility restrictions and loss of confidence took a toll in the tourism industry. With many of the lockdown restrictions lifted, it remains to be seen how this sector has done in the second quarter. Experts said that dealing with the current surge in coronavirus infections in many parts of the country, including Delhi, will decide how the economy will do in coming months.