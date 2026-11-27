The wedding of Bihar MLA Anant Singh’s daughter, Shivangi Singh, has been drawing attention online, with coverage now extending beyond India. Shivangi married Rishikesh Kumar, son of CRPF Commandant Ranvijay Kumar, and the event became a talking point, not just for the grandeur of the celebrations but also for the chaos that followed.

Advertisement

The wedding took place on Wednesday at Singh’s ancestral home in Nadawan village in Patna. The Mokama MLA, also known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’ across the state, reportedly sent out an open invitation for people to attend the wedding, resulting in a massive turnout. He said, "Koi cinema thodi hai jo ticket lagega (this is not a cinema hall, so nobody needs a ticket)," NDTV reported. With nearly half a million people reportedly present, a figure that has not been verified by Mint, what followed was utter chaos.

Arrangements made for 5 lakh guests, 150 dishes prepared The family had made arrangements for an estimated four to five lakh guests, with a spread featuring more than 150 dishes. Over 500 halwais (traditional cooks), assisted by hundreds of workers, had been preparing food for several days across four to five massive pandals. A temporary kitchen stretching over 100 feet was set up, with 12 additional tents added when the arrangements fell short.

Advertisement

Milk was brought in through tankers, some carrying as much as 10,000 kg. According to reports, 25 lakh rasgullas have been prepared for guests, while another 50 lakh gulab jamuns were made. By evening, a huge crowd had gathered for the feast, as workers distributed plates to attendees.

Videos on social media show guests scrambling for sweets According to NDTV, videos from the wedding surfaced on social media platforms, capturing several aspects of the spectacle, including the chaos. The crowd reportedly overwhelmed the arrangements, after which guests got creative with their eating arrangements. They started using drinking glasses as plates, scooped food straight from giant cooking vessels, and even carried it away in cardboard cartons. Other videos that have taken social media by storm show guests scrambling for sweets. The sweet counter reportedly turned into a battleground, with rasgullas disappearing in the blink of an eye. Describing the situation, one guest in a viral video said, “Getting food here is like winning a war.”

Advertisement

The huge turnout also resulted in a massive traffic jam stretching anywhere between five and 10 kilometres, with people arriving in cars, on tractors and on foot.

To entertain the guests, Singh did not arrange for a DJ. Instead, a horse race was scheduled. Some spectators found an unusual vantage point atop electricity pylons, where young men climbed the steel structures to watch horses race along a 12-bigha track. Below them, crowds lined the course on all sides, while a new Mahindra Thar stood as the prize for the winner.

Advertisement

A total of 52 horses were brought in, with riders from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and other states. As the contest progressed, the crowd pushed past the edges and spilled onto the track, prompting the organisers to halt the event and reschedule it.

The horse race was not the only attraction. Singh also had a specially built helipad for his VIP guests, who included former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who flew in from Uttar Pradesh.

Some of the other highlights included the celebrity-like entrance for Singh himself, who rose through the sunroof of an SUV amid a sea of supporters pressed around it. A report noted that he "was arriving for his daughter's wedding, and he did it in a style that would upstage any groom".

Advertisement

The groom, Rishikesh Kumar, who holds an MBA degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta, reportedly received a white Land Rover Defender worth ₹3 crore, along with a 100-gram gold chain and an 80-gram gold bracelet.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.