What's at stake in Bihar elections for key political parties?

BJP - After a historic return to power in Lok Sabha elections last year, outcome of incumbent state polls since have not been in BJP's favour. It could not form government in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena switched sides, had to join hands with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana to continue being in power and lost in Jharakhand. The Bihar verdict will hence be crucial for BJP also because the state along with Uttar Pradesh is significant for its electoral calculation. Bihar and UP together account for 120 Lok Sabha members.