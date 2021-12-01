Singer Shreya Ghoshal has been trending on Twitter ever since India-born Parag Agrawal was named the CEO of the microblogging platform.

What is the connection between the two, you ask? Well, it goes to their childhood, as per Ghoshal.

It was revealed after some Twitter users dug out old exchanges between the singer and the new Twitter executive.

One of the threads is a generic exchange about how they are doing in life. The other one is a tweet from Parag Agrawal that reads: "Nice DP, kya haal chaal hain."

Reacting to this, Ghoshal took to Twitter on Wednesday to write: "Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho. (You guys are digging out tweets from childhood)." She added, "Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh ( Do friends not tweet to each other? What is this time pass)?"

Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho! 😂 Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh 😆 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 30, 2021

Her followers did not let go of this opportunity as well to share screenshots of Ghoshal and Agrawal's old exchanges.

Waqt waqt ki batt hai shahab!😁😁 pic.twitter.com/0aPlE3gko6 — Amit Sinha 🇮🇳 (@theamiit) November 30, 2021

Ghoshal had on Tuesday congratulated her friend on becoming the new Twitter CEO, saying she was "proud" of him.

The Twitter exchange between the two friends went viral as soon as Agrawal's name was announced as the new chief of the microblogging website.

"Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news," Ghoshal captioned Agrawal's Twitter announcement.

Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/PxRBGQ29q4 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 29, 2021

Following this, one of her tweets from 2010 where Ghoshal urged her fans to follow Agrawal, her 'bachpan ka dost' (childhood friend), on his birthday, resurfaced.

"Hey all!! Found another bachpan ka dost!! Foodie n traveller.. A Stanford scholar! Follow @paraga. It was his bday ystrday! Wish him pls," Ghoshal tweeted in May 2010.

Agrawal had then thanked Ghoshal and wrote back saying, "Aila. You are influential. Followers and twitter messages flooding in."

Hey all!! Found another bachpan ka dost!! Foodie n traveller.. A stanford scholar! Follow @paraga .. It was his bday ystrday! Wish him pls. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 23, 2010

Users also dug out photographs of Ghoshal, her husband Shiladitya, Agrawal and his wife Vineeta hanging out together.

Twitter's outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Monday that Mumbai-born Agrawal, an IIT Mumbai and Stanford University alumnus, will be the company's new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed.

