It was revealed after some Twitter users dug out old exchanges between the singer and the new Twitter executive.
One of the threads is a generic exchange about how they are doing in life. The other one is a tweet from Parag Agrawal that reads: "Nice DP, kya haal chaal hain."
Reacting to this, Ghoshal took to Twitter on Wednesday to write: "Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho. (You guys are digging out tweets from childhood)." She added, "Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh ( Do friends not tweet to each other? What is this time pass)?"
Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho! 😂 Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh 😆
Users also dug out photographs of Ghoshal, her husband Shiladitya, Agrawal and his wife Vineeta hanging out together.
Twitter's outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Monday that Mumbai-born Agrawal, an IIT Mumbai and Stanford University alumnus, will be the company's new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed.
