Anand Mahindra's earlier tweet wishing superstar Amitabh Bachchan a speedy after the actor was tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, has a follow up now, with a fresh twist as Mr Bachchan recently got discharged from the hospital after recovering from the highly contagious disease.

Last month, after Amitabh Bachchan got hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment, the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Group tweeted "There's a vaccine you possess - it's code named the Big V - and it's inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters." And now, after his recovery, Mahindra wants the CEO of Serum Institute to manufacture this "Big V' vaccine.

Apart from welcoming Amitabh Bachchan once he got discharged from the hospital on Sunday, Anand Mahindra added in a new tweet, "As I had said, you possessed an inbuilt vaccine codenamed the Big V. "Now we need @adarpoonawalla to find a way to extract it from you, manufacture it & give us all a dose...," he light-heartedly added.

Welcome back @SrBachchan As I had said, you possessed an inbuilt vaccine codenamed the Big V. Now we need @adarpoonawalla to find a way to extract it from you, manufacture it & give us all a dose...😊 https://t.co/8aP9o2IzA9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 2, 2020

Anand Mahindra in his tweet referred to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO and owner of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker by number of doses produced and sold. It has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute (Oxford University) in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

Poonawalla responded to Mahindra saying his scientists were already "working on it" He also welcomed Amitabh Bachchan back.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek have tested positive for covid-19 on last month. Albeit Amitabh Bachchan got discharged after recovering from the virus yesterday, Abhishek is still undergoing treatment Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai due to co-morbid conditions.

Currently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

