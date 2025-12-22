What social media content can make or break your H-1B visa application? ‘Red flags’ to watch out for

With Trump's crackdown on immigration, experts have warned social media missteps, from locked profiles to old posts or inconsistencies, can now derail applications, with officers closely scanning online footprints before granting H-1B visa approvals

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published22 Dec 2025, 06:35 PM IST
Indian H-1B visa workers who returned to India this month to renew their US work permits have reportedly been thrown into chaos after American consulates abruptly cancelled their appointments and pushed them back by several months. From inconsistencies in personal details, to locked social media profiles, multiple social media aspects can get H-1B visa applicants into trouble.

Hundreds of appointments were scrapped between 15 December and 26 a window many H-1B holders choose because it aligns with the US holiday season.

As per the social media rules, which the Trump administration has reiterated – H-1B visa applicants — are required to let consular officers review publicly accessible posts, photos, comments, connections, and biographies across all declared platforms, adding a new layer of caution for those seeking work visas.

H-1B visa: What social media aspects can get you in trouble?

  1. Profile not public - Immigration lawyers have said that if an H-1B visa applicant's social media profile is locked, then there is a chance that their visa request would be instantly cancelled.
  2. Social media beyond FB, Insta- This means that officers may inspect the content posted on platforms such as - Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, any other platforms where the applicant maintains a profile.
  3. Inconsistencies, red flags - One immigration lawyer, Brad Bernstein explained that officials scan social media for red flags such as inconsistencies in personal details; indications that an applicant intends to permanently settle in the US; hostile remarks about US; expressions of support for extremist groups; gaps or doubts in work history, and even signs that posts may have been deleted after the visa application was submitted.
  4. Not just present, but past matters- Applicants must review not only current content but also older public posts, comments, photos, tagged content, and profile information.
  5. ‘Google yourself’ - Bernstein added that officials may even check any resume posted on the Internet, any blog in the applicant's name, or a YouTube comment – practically anything that comes up on the Internet, when one searches with the H-1B visa applicant's name.
  6. Gaps in details- If an H-1B applicant's social media suggests unauthorised employment, inconsistent qualifications, or other red flags, the consulate may issue a 221(g) request or even a denial, as per The Immigration Group.

In recent years, Indians accounted for an estimated 71% of approved H-1B applications, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The H-1B program enables US companies to employ foreign workers with specialised skills for an initial period of three years, which can be extended for an additional three years.

