What sparked Goa nightclub fire? Probe suggests firecrackers used inside venue, rules out cylinder blast

Hours after the police attributed the Goa nightclub fire to a possible cylinder burst, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shed more details, dismissing the initial suspicions and stating that fireworks were behind the deadly blaze that killed at least 25.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting with high-ranking officials, Sawant said that the preliminary inquiry revealed that "electric firecrackers" had been set off inside the nightclub, which started the blaze.

The CM said that four staffers of Birch by Romeo Lane had been already been arrested, adding that the nightclub's owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra would be arrested soon.

Sawant's latest update corroborates earlier eyewitness accounts, which attributed fireworks being set off inside the nightclub in North Goa to the deadly blaze where 25, including 14 staffers, suffocated to death.