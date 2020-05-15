What states suggest lockdown 4.0 from Monday onwards: 10 things to know

As India will enter the fourth phase of the current lockdown which was imposed by the government on 25 March in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, citizens will see a greater relaxations and availability of more services across states.

Earlier, in an address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation on 12 May, 2020, Modi said that the fourth phase of the lockdown will be a "totally different lockdown," which will contain new rules based on the suggestions from the states. Here's what is going to change starting Monday:

The state governments and union territory administrations have been asked to submit their recommendations by Friday, according to media reports. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in a letter to PM said, "State should have rights to demarcate its districts as green, orange and red zones on the basis of coronavirus cases. The Centre should fix transparent criteria for the purpose." Most of the states including Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, wanted the lockdown to be continued. Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, which have seen spike in the COVID-19 cases after arrival of migrant workers, want continuation of lockdown with strict curbs on movement of people. Earlier, states such as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka have suggested reopening most of the shops and other services to kickstart the economy. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier suggested that economic activities should be allowed to resume in the national capital, barring containment zones. The suggestion was a part of the video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs of different states on Monday. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) may resume its train services on certain routes with some restrictions in the fourth phase of lockdown, the DMRC sources told ANI. Maharashtra, which is the hardest-hit state in the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, wants a strict lockdown measures in Mumbai, its suburbs and Pune, and complete stop of inter-state and inter-district transport of any kind. On the other hand, Gujarat with second highest number of positive cases wants resumption of economic activities in major urban centres.

10. According to reports, Kerala is believed to have suggested reopening of restaurants and hotels to revive the tourism sector.

With inputs from agencies

