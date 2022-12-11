What Sukhu's mother said about 'sewadar' son ahead of oath taking ceremony

Newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu went to receive his mother, Sansar Devi, at Sanjauli helipad in Shimla before the ceremony where she applauded her ‘sewadar’ son and said, "he has been a 'Sewadar', he should serve the people of the state," according to news agency ANI.

