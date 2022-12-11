What Sukhu's mother said about 'sewadar' son ahead of oath taking ceremony

Newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu went to receive his mother, Sansar Devi, at Sanjauli helipad in Shimla before the ceremony where she applauded her ‘sewadar’ son and said, "he has been a 'Sewadar', he should serve the people of the state," according to news agency ANI.
Sukhu rose to the post of being a significant Congress leader and a chief minister in a state that reels under the dominance of royalty- Vir Bhadra Singh - and his lineage for the past five decades.
The 58 year old politician who was elected to the state assembly for a record fifth time, on Thursday defeated Vijay Agnihotri of the BJP by a margin of 3363 votes.
He, the son of a bus driver, had started his career as a student leader. Sukhu moved up to municipality to Assembly - to carve out a reputation for himself in the Himachal Pradesh Congress.
Sukhu was made Head of the Congress Campaign committee by the Grand old party's top command. Sukhu is a known detractor of Virbhadra Singh.
He was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday in a ceremony attended by senior party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
During the swearing in ceremony of Sukhu, he was flanked by his two daughters and wife Kamlesh Kumari.
The Nadaun MLA, who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi and was the Congress campaign committee head, was unanimously elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party on Saturday.
Sukhu's journey from running a milk counter at Chhota Shimla to becoming the chief minister is a reflection of his sustained hard-work, affability and firm conviction on various issues.
In the 12 November Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress party unseated the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party to bag 40 out of 68 assembly seats. BJP won only 25 seats in the state. The results that were declared on 8 December saw Himachal Pradesh retain its anti-incumbency policy that has been in motion in the hilly state since 1985.
