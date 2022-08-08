CHENNAI : Superstar Rajinikanth had a short stint with politics from 2017-2021 with his party Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM). The famous actor had announced his entry into politics on 31 December 2017 and on 12 July 2021 he dissolved the party. When he had dissolved the party he had said that he had no intention of returning to politics.

On Monday, 8 August, the superstar reiterated the fact that he has no intention on returning to politics. "No," news agency ANI quoted superstar Rajinikanth on being asked if he plans to return to politics.

Fans of the Thalaivaa were quick to reply to his this state with “The right question should've been if politics plans to return to Rajnikanth?"

The actor had had a conversation with the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday and said to reporters there that he had discussed politics with the governor. However he refused to disclose details of his meeting with the governor. The actor said the call with the governor was a ‘courtesy call’.

Rajinikanth had announced entry into politics on 31 December 2017 and confirmed his intention to contest in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections in all 234 constituencies. He stated that his party would resign if it was unable to fulfill its electoral promises within three years of coming into power. Rajinikanth dissolved his party Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) on 12 July 2021.

Prior to that Rajinikanth had extended his support DMK and Tamil Mannila Congress alliance and asked the people of Tamil Nadu and his fans to vote for that alliance. This alliance had a complete victory in 1996. Rajinikanth also supported the DMK-Tamil Mannila Congress alliance in the 1996 Indian general election and 1998 Indian general election.

Later in 2004, he announced that he would personally vote for Bharatiya Janata Party , but not extend his support to any front during the Indian general election.

Recently the actor was seen attending the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Actor Anupam Kher shared a picture with the superstar and called him his friend.

On Income Tax day, 24 July, Superstar Rajinikanth was honored by the Income Tax department in Chennai for paying his taxes on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled 'Jailer'. The project, which will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role, will go on the floors soon.

the actor has also said that the shooting for his news movie ‘Jailer’ will start either on 15 August or 25 August.