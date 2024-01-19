An Indian woman living in Australia was charged with contempt of court after she reportedly abused a Delhi High Court judge during the hearing of a case via virtual conference.

The Delhi High Court initiated a sou motu criminal contempt of court case against the woman living abroad for her derogatory remark against a judge.

During the online hearing of cases on January 10, Anita Kumari Gupta took part in the online court hearing and was waiting for her case to be taken up by the Judge. However, she lost her cool after the case that was listed after her case was taken first and used profane language against the court and the judge, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, reported legal news website Bar and Bench

“How Could Item No. 11 Be Taken Before Item No. 10… Ye saali kya kar rahi hai? (What is she doing?) What the f*** is going on in this court," Bar and Bench quoted the woman citing the court’s order.

After the incident, Justice Krishna issued a show cause notice to Gupta and ordered her to be present in person before the court on April 16. In addition to this, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has been ordered to impound the passport/visa on the arrival of Anita Kumari Gupta, in case of her arrival to India before the hearing date.

“Keeping in view such derogatory remarks lowering the dignity of the Court, the suo moto contempt is taken. Accordingly, the show cause notice is issued to the plaintiff/Anita Kumari Gupta, who is stated to be, at present, living in Sydney, Australia, as to why she be not punished under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971," the court ordered, according to the report.

She is also not allowed to leave India without the high court's permission. The court, in its order, stated that the High Commission of India in Canberra, Australia has been directed to communicate this Order to Anita Kumari Gupta.

The order was passed noting that Gupta's remarks came even though the counsel representing parties drew consensus on the date given for final arguments.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!