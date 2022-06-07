What the latest credit disbursal numbers show

While agriculture and allied activities have maintained pace, the growth of credit to industry has accelerated. It had contracted the previous year as an outcome of the pandemic and low consumption demand. Credit to medium enterprises and retail loans has grown sharply. Revival in credit disbursal to capital-intensive sectors such as infrastructure augurs well for the economy as it will boost economic growth and have a multiplier effect on other sectors. Credit growth in services sector has also risen, indicating a bounce-back by contact-intensive sectors (though still below pre-pandemic levels).

