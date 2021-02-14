What the latest results of FMCG cos say about consumption

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., that rolled out over 10 new products in the hygiene and home cleaning segment, said the hygiene trend is more “broad based". The company expects demand for cleaning products to sustain. “We just had the world's largest master class immunity and hygiene, and we will see that play across a number of categories," Nisaba Godrej, chairperson and managing director, GCPL, said during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

