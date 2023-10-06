What the RBI’s monetary policy report says about inflation drivers, in charts

The RBI report showed how core inflation would have behaved if certain other volatile items were removed. Core inflation excluding food and fuel was 4.9% in October. If petrol and diesel are also removed, it would be 5.1%, suggesting they were a downward force on headline inflation. Also excluding gold and silver, it would have come down to 4.8%, which means these two precious commodities had exerted upward pressure. While core inflation has trended down, the MPC said it will remain cautious about supply-side risks like the volatile vegetable prices in July and August.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}