We are just days away from the end of Lockdown 3.0. Whether the 54-day safety drill will finally end with several conditions in place or will it be extended is anyone’s guess. China and several European nations have already taken the plunge and opened some corners long been closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, leaving economies idle and citizens in an uneasy limbo of social isolation. As the coronavirus curve flattened in these countries, the leaders decided to reboot their economies and give people a sense of hope. Their message is clear: the next phase is not about returning to normality; it’s about learning to live with the virus.

I spoke to people in cities where life has started picking up pace post lockdown. Here’s a glimpse of the future that might soon become our present. Edited excerpts:

‘It’s a strange world’

Valeria Connatelli, 34

Barceolona, Spain

The first thing I did on 2 May (the day the lockdown was partially lifted) was walk to the Mediterranean sea and smell the flowers on the way. Everything looked extra beautiful that day. But to be honest, it’s a strange world right now. Spain suffered one of Europe’s worst outbreaks, but people are out now for their jogs, walking dogs, playing games in the park. Most of them are not wearing masks; even I have to buy a mask. And we have already forgotten about social distancing. It’s like people are happy and they trying to go back to the world they left before coronavirus.

‘It will never be normal again’

Giorgio Santangelo, 29

Bologna, Italy

For Italians, it’s very weird to not touch anyone while talking to them or greeting them. It’s our culture. But now, we have to maintain some 2m distance from each other and wear masks at all times. When the lockdown was partially lifted, I was actually very confused. Italy was hit very badly by covid-19, and people are now getting out of the house for the smallest of reasons. They are so happy they are able to step out. They think it’s getting normal, but I don’t think it will ever be normal. What if the virus strikes again?

‘It’s like a movie set’

Vanny Hoch, 29

Nuremberg, Germany

When I stepped out after more than a month, everything looked different. It feels as if I’m on a movie set and something really bad has happened and now we are all coming out to take care of our city. I do feel insecure though because you don’t know who might be carrying the virus. People are not taking full care. There are long queues outside stores for clothes and groceries—no social distancing, no masks, no gloves. It’s very dangerous right now, may be a second wave will come. I don’t understand how people can forget the virus so quickly.

‘It’s like we are in a cage’

Tony Chiu, 48

Beijing, China

After more than 100 days inside, the first thing I did was have drinks with friends. It was as if we were out of a cage. Everyone was so happy. But we are in a cage right now as well. Like when I catch a taxi to go work (he runs an eatery, Tony’s Place) or anywhere else, I have to present my documents showing my health details. When I arrive somewhere, a masked person wearing gloves checks my temperature. We have to carry paperwork everywhere. Physical contact is a no-no; we just smile at each other, but since we are wearing masks all the time, nobody can see that so we just nod. Otherwise, it’s the same in a way that there’s traffic on the road, people are going to work, for walks. In a way, nothing has changed but then a lot has changed as well.

'Seeing namaste is a little odd'

Samik Mukherjee, 43

Utrecht, The Netherlands

We didn’t see many cases so there was no lockdown as such but we are still following precautionary measures. Namaste was adopted mid-March itself, which was a little odd initially because you don’t expect people who used to greet each other with hugs or kisses, to fold hands. But we are living in strange times. Otherwise, it’s fairly. People are going about their day without masks, shops are open, markets are filled. And yes, there’s a lot of use of sanitizers, so much that initially shops had run out of them.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated