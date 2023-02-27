‘What they did during Covid lockdown…,’ MEA S Jaishankar speaks on India-China patch-up
While addressing the Forum For Nationalist Thinkers, Hyderabad Chapter Talk On 'India's G20 Presidency' in Hyderabad on February 26, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar spoke about relations with China.
Until the dispute surrounding the altercation that took place at the start of the COVID lockdown is resolved, relations with China will not return to normal, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar said on February 26.
