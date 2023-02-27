Until the dispute surrounding the altercation that took place at the start of the COVID lockdown is resolved, relations with China will not return to normal, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar said on February 26.

The COVID shutdown started in 2020, and the India-China confrontation at Galwan also happened that year. The MEA stated that India must not lose sight of the fact that the challenges with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) had occurred while the lockdown was just getting underway.

"We were completely preoccupied with the COVID challenge. Please appreciate the anonymity of what Prime Minister Modi did. He deployed forces at this great height in very difficult conditions in the middle of COVID. And then took this challenge head-on," he added.

The global community has observed China's actions at LAC during India's lockdown, and acknowledged India's steadfastness in response, according to MEA Jaishankar. India has unequivocally stated that its relationship with China will not return to normal until the LAC issue is resolved, he said while adding that India’s resolute stance and determination had been duly recognised by the world.

Jaishankar highlighted how India had become more effective and determined in responding to incidents at the border, compared to past incidents where they were not as prepared. He also noted that there had been a significant improvement in infrastructure near border areas, with an increase in road construction and tunnelling.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of providing infrastructure to soldiers on the field and how it was essential for their well-being. Jaishankar also mentioned that the world had noticed India's approach towards countering terrorism and had compared their reactions to past incidents such as 26/11, Uri and Balakot, recognizing the difference.

Jaishankar found that many other nations likewise have a “leakage" issue. India has been asked about how it fixed it. INdia explained to them that changing the ruling party would solve the issue, he said. India used technology to solve it as well, he added.

(With ANI inputs)

