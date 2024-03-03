'What they wanted was to rape me...': Spanish traveler, gang-raped in Dumka, shares chilling details
According to details, the couple stopped their motorbikes and set up a tent at Kurumahat in the Hansdiha police station area to pass the night in Dumka before being attacked by a of seven men.
A day after allegedly being gang-raped by 7 men in Jharkhand's Dumka district, the 28-year-old tourist from Spain narrated her ordeal on social media Instagram.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message