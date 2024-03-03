A day after allegedly being gang-raped by 7 men in Jharkhand's Dumka district, the 28-year-old tourist from Spain narrated her ordeal on social media Instagram.

With visible bruises on the face, the complainant alleged in the video post in Spanish that she was raped by 7 men, reported Times Now.

“We are in the hospital, and something happened to us that we wouldn’t wish on anyone. Seven men raped me, and they have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things (were taken) because what they wanted was to rape me. We are in the hospital with the police, it happened tonight in India," the 28-year-old Spanish travel vlogger shared in her video post on Instagram.

“They attacked us, beat us, put a knife to our necks and said they were going to kill us…There were seven people…," she added.

The Spanish woman – whose identity was not revealed by the authorities – is a travel blogger with over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

The alleged incident took place when she was travelling with her partner in Dumka on Friday night. They had plans to to continue to Bihar and then Nepal.

According to details, the couple stopped their motorbikes and set up a tent at Kurumahat in the Hansdiha police station area to pass the night in Dumka before being attacked by a of seven men.

“The woman and the man stopped a patrol van around midnight. Initially, the patrolling party did not understand much of the incident because the woman was speaking partly in English and partly in Spanish. They were taken to a nearby health centre," News18 quoted Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar as saying.

“The doctors then informed the police that the woman had been raped. I received a call around 1.30 am and rushed to the spot for verification," he added.

Four accused arrested:

In the meantime, Jharkhand Director General of Police Ajay Kumar Singh informed that four accused had been arrested, while other three have been identified. “The remaining three will be arrested soon," Singh told The Indian Express.

According to the doctor – Dumka District Civil Surgeon B P Singh – who treated her, said the woman did not exhibit any 'apparent injuries'.

However, her partner posted on social media said, “My mouth is destroyed, but my partner is worse than me. They have hit me with the helmet several times, with a stone on the head, thank goodness she was wearing the jacket and that stops the blows a little."

An investigation is underway.

