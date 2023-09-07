What to expect from the G20 leaders’ summit

What’s the importance of the summit? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leaders’ summit is a high point in India’s rotating presidency of the G20. The stage has been set for the summit by multiple rounds of meetings of officials, finance ministers and central bank governors. While there has been progress on a host of issues, geopolitical divisions have made joint statements elusive. India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant had earlier said that the G20 is an economic body and that India would focus on developmental issues. This makes stitching together a joint declaration critical for India given the credibility it can give to the country’s role on the world stage.

What has been achieved by India?

Extensive deliberations have taken place under India’s presidency of the G20. Topics include finding ways of strengthening multilateral financing, finding resources for climate action, digital public infrastructure-led financial inclusion, ensuring transparency of beneficial ownership of legal persons, the evolving regulatory framework for virtual digital assets, addressing debt vulnerability of nations in the wake of tight global financial conditions and international taxation. At the summit, world leaders are expected to endorse around 10 substantial deliverables based on these discussions.

What is the biggest concern around the talks?

Divisions among member states on the Ukraine war remain a challenge in forging a joint declaration. The absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen as an indication of the divisions within the group. Forging a consensus is crucial given that geopolitics impacts economic policymaking.

What is the status of the global tax deal?

The proposals on a global tax deal involve two pillars—one’s on digital economy firms and the second a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%. The finer details are yet to be agreed. Talks are in progress on certain tax amounts member nations are entitled to. Capacity building of nations to implement the reform is also a priority. The leaders’ summit is expected to see progress in concluding the final framework. Experts expect that the global tax deal, backed by nearly 140 nations, could be in force by end of 2025.

What about reforms of multilateral banks?

A report by an independent panel comprising Fifteenth Finance Commission chair N.K. Singh and former US treasury secretary Lawrence Summers calls for reforms of multilateral development banks. Their second report is expected in October. The summit is expected to offer an update on reforming these global financing agencies to be able to deal with the challenges of the 21st century. The panel had recommended that multilateral development banks be radically reformed and strengthened.