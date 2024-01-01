What to expect from the Sixteenth Finance Commission?

Why were some states unhappy?

Revenue sharing among states is a controversial subject as resources are finite. The parameters have to accommodate the interests of all states while factoring in their various stages of development. When the Fifteenth Finance Commission was set up, one of the terms of reference was to use the population data of the 2011 census. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu complained saying that would reduce allocations for them as they had been successful in their population stabilisation initiatives. The panel then gave weight to population and ‘population performance’ for an equitable allocation.