What to watch this week: India’s credit growth, US’ GDP

With easing restrictions in July, Eurozone business activity expanded at its fastest monthly pace in over two decades. Services drove this acceleration as manufacturing output softened during the month. Germany saw the quickest rise among the four largest Eurozone economies, registering a record high expansion. The rapid pace of vaccination and booming consumer demand across major Eurozone economies is fuelling hopes of a rapid economic recovery. The impressive strength of the services sector and sustained elevated growth seen in manufacturing are expected to underpin strong GDP growth in the ongoing quarter. The flash reading of Eurozone composite PMI, due on Monday, will tell us if the economy is indeed progressing at the expected pace.

