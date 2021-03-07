What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

ARARIA/PURNEA :
Biren Bahardar thinks he is too small to raise his voice. Local traders can fleece at will while purchasing his harvest. The ration shop owner can deduct a few kilos of subsidised grains from his family’s quota every month. But Bahardar does not complain—he is well adjusted to being squeezed from all sides.
A frail man in his early sixties, Bahardar farms on less than an acre of land in Turkeli, a village in Araria district of northern Bihar. He grows two crops in a year: paddy during the monsoon for home consumption which is often washed away by floods, and maize in winter—the main source of cash for the marginal farmer.
1 min read . 09:54 PM IST
1 min read . 09:50 PM IST
1 min read . 09:49 PM IST
1 min read . 09:39 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
1 min read . 10:49 AM IST
4 min read . 08:44 PM IST
3 min read . 06:34 PM IST
1 min read . 10:48 AM IST