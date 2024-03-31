‘Unacceptable red line’: What US ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun case
While talking about Khalistani separatist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said that a 'red line' should not be crossed between the two countries. He also appreciated India's cooperation in the matter and called it a testament to strong India-US ties
No government or its employee can be involved in the alleged assassination of another country's citizen, which is “just an unacceptable red line", said US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in a direct reference to the alleged assasination plot of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.