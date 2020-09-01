What Vahan data tells us about India’s economic recovery

All through 2019, transactions related to transfer of ownership showed more resilience compared to registration of new vehicles. In April 2020, the first full lockdown month, both plunged. May, too, was poor. But in June, as lockdowns lifted, transactions of transfer of ownership bounced back to March levels. And in July, they were at the same levels as January and February. At a time when incomes have shrunk, this is suggestive of distress sales. Registration of new vehicles in June and July were still 50-60% below their Jan-Mar numbers.