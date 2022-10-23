Some Cricket Trivia: Did you know that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli both completed 1000 test runs against Australia on the same date i.e. 28 December at the same venue MCG, in the same age (29), in the same number of innings (19), the same number of matches (11), with the same number of centuries (5), and the same number of half centuries (2).

The trivia flashed on the big screen at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the T20I World Cup.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket history.

The batter accomplished this record during his side's match with Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. (MCG).

In the match, Virat turned back the clock to display shades of his older self, scoring unbeaten 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes. His knock helped his side clinch a memorable win over their arch-rivals.

In 110 appearances and 102 innings in the shortest format, Kohli has 3,794 runs at an average of 51.97. One century and 34 half-centuries have been scored by the batter in this format, with the best score of 122*.

Behind him in the T20I run charts are compatriot and skipper Rohit Sharma (3,741), New Zealand veteran Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistan star batter Babar Azam (3,231) and Irish veteran Paul Stirling (3,119).

And when Sachin Tendulkar wishes you for the same, the moment becomes even merrier.

Sachin said, Virat it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular!

.@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! 😮

Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

Rohit Sharma-led India pulled off a sensational four-wicket win against Babar Azam’s Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. And all credit goes to an explosive half-century by star batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

With this win, India is at top of Group 2 with two points.

Victory was critical in a group that also includes South Africa, Bangladesh and qualifiers Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, with only the top two making the semi-finals.