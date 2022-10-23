What Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have in common?

Some Cricket Trivia: Did you know that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli both completed 1000 test runs against Australia on the same date i.e. 28 December at the same venue MCG, in the same age (29), in the same number of innings (19), the same number of matches (11), with the same number of centuries (5), and the same number of half centuries (2).

