What was Manish Sisodia asked during CBI questioning before arrest?

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday following eight hours of questioning. The Aam Aadmi Party leader has been accused in the now scrapped state excise policy ‘scam’ case. The CBI has linked Sisodia to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy for 2021-22.

"He gave evasive replies and did not co-operate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," read the CBI statement on Sunday evening.

The probe agency said that he had been questioned in connection with his “incriminating role based on evidence collected during investigation of the case."

Also read: Manish Sisodia arrest: Conspiracy hatched in secret manner, CBI tells court

On Sunday evening CBI investigators arrested Sisodia, contending that they were not satisfied with his responses. The probe agency has sought five days remand for custodial interrogation of Manish Sisodia.

What was Manish Sisodia asked by CBI?

According to reports members of CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch grilled the minister on various aspects of the Delhi excise policy. This included his alleged link to Dinesh Arora and other accused mentioned in the FIR and claims made by witnesses in their statements. He was also questioned about the details of messages exchanged from multiple phones.

"There is sufficient evidence in the form of WhatsApp chats, call data records, emails, statements by key Delhi government officials including Sisodia’s secretary C Arvind, disclosures by wholesalers and retailers regarding crucial conspiracy meetings, hotel records, files of excise department and bank statements of several suspects to establish charges against him and others," a CBI official had told Hindustan Times.

The CBI had earlier indicated that they had an elaborate questionnaire prepared for the AAP leader. Officials said that they had extricated confessional statements from Sisodia's ‘close associate’ Dinesh Arora, and gleaned relevant information from questioning alleged members of the 'South Lobby' - a coterie of politicians and liquor businessmen who allegedly swung the policy in their favour.

CBI had recently arrested Butchibabu Gorantla - a former Chartered Accountant of BRS MLC and Telangana CM Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha. The CBI had found evidence that Babu acted on behalf of the South Lobby comprising the Telangana MLC, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarat Chandra Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies)